Although Richmond County hasn’t raised the personal property tax rate, Commissioner of the Revenue Jennifer Delano is expecting some people to get sticker shock when they see the tax bills for their vehicles this year.
Most people are accustomed to seeing the value of their vehicles depreciate as they age. But with the auto market booming, the value of used cars has gone up substantially, which in turn is expected to drive up tax bills.
This isn’t an issue that’s limited to Richmond County. Letters from commissioners of the revenue around the commonwealth show they are also bracing for increases and have gathered information to explain the situation.
Why car values are going up
The commissioners’ letters explain that all major vehicle valuation services increased market values between January 2020 and January 2021. Prices in the used car market increased over 10% in the summer of 2020 alone.
Numerous events contributed to the spikes. In March 2020, for example, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates to almost 0 percent allowing a lot of consumers to purchase cars that they otherwise wouldn’t. As demand has risen, the supply of vehicles has continued shrinking.
Some vehicles manufacturers scaled back or shut down facilities during the pandemic due to challenges, such as staff illnesses and social distancing requirements. Some companies were using facilities to produce ventilators and personal protective equipment for COVID-19. Production was further hit by a shortage of components to build new vehicles, especially microchips, which are still in short supply.
At the same time as less new cars were hitting dealers, the pipeline of used vehicles from fleets, such as those owned by rental car companies has also dwindled. Rental car companies sold off large portions of their vehicles in the pandemic and didn’t replace them, which leaves fewer pre-owned cars coming to market now.
Meanwhile, consumers’ appetite for vehicles is so strong that people are commonly reaching across state lines to buy cars. Given the demand and supply imbalance, car dealers are now selling cars on their lots that previously would have been sent to auction, creating another change in the supply chain and driving up used car values, explained industry insiders at the analytics firm J.D. Powers during a podcast.
The firm said both the wholesale and retail market for used cars have hit historical levels during the pandemic. They project that car values will remain elevated throughout the rest of this year, and will likely start to cool in 2022 but will still remain strong.
Delano explained that she hasn’t seen anything quite like the current situation.
“While I have periodically seen certain categories of vehicles go up in value from one year to the next, it was more on a case-by-case situation and not as widespread as I have seen this year. For example, back in 2008 when the gas prices jumped so high, we saw an influx in 4-cylinder sedans that were great on gas mileage go up in value whereas, larger truck and sport utility vehicle assessments dropped quite a bit due to so many people switching out their gas-guzzling vehicle for a more gas friendly one,” she said.
Since Richmond County hasn’t finished assessments yet, it’s too early for Delano to offer a comparison of what a 2021 personal property tax bill will look like compared to 2020. But she predicts “a lot of taxpayers” will see an increase. However, if it’s any comfort, the increase she’s seen thus far appears limited to automobiles and doesn’t extend to other categories of personal property.
Car tax credit declining
In addition to the increase in car values, Richmond County residents will for the second year pay more of their car tax because the credit vehicle owners get will be reduced from 46 percent to 45 percent.
The car tax credit is a state program that provides Richmond County with $804,000 a year to distribute among all vehicle owners to lower their car tax. That allotment doesn’t go up but the population, the number of vehicles in the county and vehicle values are rising. Therefore, if the county doesn’t change the rate of the credit, it would need to cover the shortfall from the county coffers, which is something county administrator Morgan Quicke is staunchly opposed to doing.
“We are not going to subsidize the state of Virginia for a program they put out and can’t figure out how to manage,” he has made clear.
