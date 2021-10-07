On September 13, first responders found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on Riverwood Drive.
The vehicle was reported stolen and was possibly from the Williamsburg area.
The blaze was severe enough that portions of the car melted and bonded to the road. VDOT used a front end loader to scrape the debris from the road, which then needed to be repaired. Later that morning, VDOT set up a work zone and called in a contractor to repair the asphalt.
In an incident like this, VDOT does bill for damages once the responsible party is identified, said Kelly Hannon, communications manager for VDOT’s Fredericksburg office.
VSP had not responded to the request for additional information at the time of publication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.