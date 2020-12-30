To say that VDOT has been busy in Westmoreland County is quite the understatement. Ever since the arrival of George Bowman and later on David Beale, work on various projects has kicked into overdrive. Beale gave a report to the county Board of Supervisors this month, explaining just what had been done, and what was to come.
Among the projects that had been completed was the repaving at Westmoreland State Park, with Beale noting that traffic can now be switched over to the new alignment.
“We do still have some additional work to do in there, however,” he added, “so we will be working on the removal of the old road bed, so we’re not quite done, but we have come a long way, so the risk of that slope failure has been mitigated.”
Other areas that got repairs included a slope failure on Nomini Hall Road, along with a pipe replaced at Ebb Tide Drive while pipes at Wild Sally Road were cleaned. Over at Winter Harbor Road, meanwhile, a washout was repaired.
“We’ll continue to work on routine work orders as they come in,” Beale continued. “But just as a reminder, if any citizen sees something that needs fixing, they should call us and put in a work order.”
These completions do not mean that VDOT is sitting back and relaxing, however. The Ebb Tide and Stony Knoll areas are going to get plenty more ditching, along with Wild Sally Road, if they haven’t already by the time of this writing. Harts Landing Road is also due for repairs, along with a slope failure on Route 3. Currioman Landing is also getting a pipe installed.
Perhaps the most exciting news, however, is the construction projects that are soon to be in the works. The first two are SmartScale projects for the creation of passing lanes on Route 3, while another project will add turning lanes to the intersection of Route 3 and Route 624, also known as Flat Iron Road. Meanwhile, 2022 is set to see the construction of a new bridge over Monroe Creek, a replacement bridge at Tidwells Marsh, and repairs for the bridge on Route 205 over a branch of Rosier Creek.
“We have a lot of challenges coming up, and we’re working to meet those as quickly as possible,” Beale concluded at the end of his report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.