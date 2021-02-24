All through the last two months, the new resident engineer of VDOT, David Beale has been making his presence known, knocking out work orders and projects left and right. At this month’s Board of Supervisors meeting the community got a look at just what had been going on, and what was to come.
Whether it was patching potholes, fixing slope failures on Route 202, fixing ditches on Twiford Road or responding to the latest winter storms, Beale, Bowman and their work crews have been doing what they can to get things in order. Meanwhile, the main projects currently in the works include addressing a slope failure on Route 3, as well as a stormwater basin in need of repairs and ditching on Wild Sally Road, among other things.
“We’ve been hauling salt all day long,” Beale noted back at the meeting. “So we are ready for whatever comes our way.”
Meanwhile, weather permitting, work on the Route 3 passing lanes project continues. The road in that area has been shifted in order to make room for work on the south side of the road. A bridge over Monroe Creek is due to begin in the winter or spring of 2022, while a bridge at Tidwells Marsh will be replaced in the spring or summer of that year.
The other trouble spot that VDOT took aim at involves Vice Chairman Hynson’s yearly nemesis, the beaver. The busy critters have been building their dams, which has caused no end of problems for Coles Point Road down past Tucker Hill.
“I’ll work with George and see what we can do about those, but we can’t clear every dam in the county,” Beale noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.