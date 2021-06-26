All work is scheduled weather permitting.
I-95 Northbound
Exit 98 (Doswell) to I-95 Northbound Safety Rest Area
Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Mobile operation with single to double lane closures for milling and paving the travel lanes north of Exit 98/Doswell at mile marker 101 to mile marker 108, which is near the I-95 Northbound Safety Rest Area and Welcome Center. Crews will also close the off-ramp periodically when necessary between these hours at exit 104 (Route 207/Rogers Clark Boulevard). Northbound travelers seeking Route 207 are advised to use exit 110 (Route 639/Ladysmith Road) to I-95 southbound then use the southbound ramps to access Route 207 as the recommended detour. Drivers should use the most convenient alternate route to Route 207 depending on their destination.
Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)
Monday, 9 p.m. – midnight. Single northbound lane closure for construction activities related to the Route 17 overpass replacement project.
Exit 148 (Quantico)
Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single northbound lane closure for construction activities for Improve95 projects.
I-95 Southbound
Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)
Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Friday. Single southbound lane closure for construction activities for Improve95 projects.
Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 130 (Route 3)
Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single southbound lane closure at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. for construction activities for Improve95 projects. Double lane closures will end at 4:30 a.m. A single southbound lane will remain closed until 10 a.m. except on Friday, when all lanes will reopen by 6 a.m.
Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 118 (Mudd Tavern Road)
Sunday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Mobile operation with single to double lane closures for milling and paving the travel lanes south of Exit 126 at mile marker 121 to mile marker 117, which is near the Exit 118 interchange.
Essex County
Route 360
Sunday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. Drivers should be prepared for alternating single lane closures on Route 360 between the King and Queen County line to just east of Route 730 (Aviation Road) for milling and paving.
Route 629 (Battery Road)
Monday - Thursday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Drivers should expect delays on Route 629 at the intersection with Route 624 (Essex Church Road) and Route 628 (Femlea Road) for the installation and removal of highway signs. Flaggers will direct drivers through the work zone.
Route 716 (Waring Mill Road)
Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Drivers should expect delays on Route 716 at the intersection with Route 17 (Tidewater Trail) and Route 627 (Mt. Landing Road) for the installation and removal of highway signs. Flaggers will direct drivers through the work zone.
King George County
Route 301 Northbound
Tuesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 301 northbound at the approach to the Nice Bridge for utility relocation as part of Maryland’s new Nice-Middleton Bridge project. A flagging crew will direct drivers in the work zone.
Route 605 (Bloomsbury Road)
Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating one-way traffic on Bloomsbury Road between Route 3 and Route 218 for paving. Flaggers will direct drivers in the work zone.
Route 609 (Comorn Road)
Wednesday - Thursday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating one-way traffic on Comorn Road between Route 677 and Route 218 for paving. Flaggers will direct drivers in the work zone.
Route 623 (Jersey Road)
Road closure. Jersey Road is closed to through traffic near the Rt. 301 intersection for an emergency pipe replacement project. Road is anticipated to remain closed until Aug. 2021. Detour route is posted along Route 301 and Route 3.
Northumberland County
Surface Treatment
Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Mobile single lane closures as crews apply surface treatment on the following routes:
• Route 1405 (Denver Road)
• Route 1406 (Florida Drive)
• Route 1407 (Tampa Place)
• Route 1408 (Hampton Place)
• Route 1409 (Elmington Place)
Richmond County and Town of Tappahannock
Route 360 over the Rappahannock River: Downing Bridge
Sunday - Monday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. One-way, alternating traffic on Route 360 on the Downing Bridge over the Rappahannock River between Richmond County and the Town of Tappahannock. Bridge maintenance to repair bridge deck, bridge joints. Traffic will be directed by automated flagging assistance devices.
Richmond County
Route 3 (Historyland Highway)
Wednesday – Thursday, 5 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Friday, 5 a.m. – noon. One-way, alternating traffic on Route 3 at the bridge over Chinn’s Mill Pond, which is near the Lancaster County line, for bridge repairs. Flaggers will direct drivers in the work zone.
