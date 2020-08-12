If it seems as though there’s a lot of road work, that’s because VDOT contractors are busy working through a batch of resurfacing contracts that span every county in the Northern Neck.
Between the asphalt, surface treatment, slurry seal and latex contracts, VDOT is set to spend about $5.45 million dollars improving roads in the region, and this is prime time to get that work done.
Every year, VDOT does site visits and takes pavement samples to determine what will be resurfaced the following year. Then, the department issues contracts that generally run from spring to year-end. Contractors have an open window as long as they meet the deadline but most schedule their work between spring and fall because that’s when temperatures are ideal to apply the materials. So, motorists are more likely to observe milling, paving and road treatments underway at this time, explained Kelly Hannon communication’s manager for VDOT’s Fredericksburg division.
A significant portion of the work in the lower Northern Neck is either complete or nearing the finish line.
Last week the two asphalt projects contracted out in Lancaster were nearing completion., which will then just leave the markings to be done. And all of the surface treatment on roads in Northumberland is done.
There’s only one surface treatment project outstanding in Richmond County, which is Route 1003 in Warsaw. All of the slurry seal projects in the county are finished, and the latex work is nearly complete. Once that’s finished, marking will need to be installed. This week, crews also imposed alternating lane closures on Route 3 for pavement markings.
Contractors have started numerous surface treatment projects in Westmoreland. Crews will be paving and applying pavement markings to Route 3 from just east of Alma Lance to just west of the Richmond County line causing alternating single lane closures.
Additional lane closures will be required for milling and pavement repair near the intersection of Route 3 to the west end of the bridge over Nomini Creek ahead of upcoming paving. And from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. drivers should expect to see flaggers directing traffic on Muse Road and Johnson Circle Drive due to surface treatment projects.
Crews are also starting surface treatments at various locations in King George, and there were flaggers directing travelers through work zones on Stoney Knoll Road and Welcome Road.
The crews are knocking the work out and all of the contractors performing resurfacing work in the Northern Neck are on track to complete their routes by the end of 2020, Hannon said.
Converting roads in Lancaster
VDOT is spending an additional $96,300, to convert Norris Road and Green Road to hard-surface routes as part of its Rural Rustic Road Program. Unveiled in 2002, the initiative focuses on adding cover to unpaved roads across the state that have low traffic volumes.
VDOT crews have already completed the stone, grading and drainage work and will be back in the late summer to apply the surface treatment.
But VDOT’s focus on the region isn’t limited solely to road surfacing projects. The Northern Neck Residency is still working on a list of other maintenance activities this summer, including mowing, trimming vegetation to improve sight distance and clearing drainage facilities. And if customers need to report concerns about safety or maintenance or they need to place a work order requests, that can be done 24/7 at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or online at my.vdot.virginia.gov, said Hannon.
