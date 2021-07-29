Some VA ABC customers in the Northern Neck are having trouble finding the products they’re looking for, or are only finding them in limited quantities. But it’s not an issue with a particular local store, and the problem isn’t exclusive to Virginia.
“All states are experiencing pandemic-related supplier challenges,” said Taylor Thornberg, public relations specialist for Virginia ABC. There are disruptions throughout the supply chain, including glass and aluminum shortages, and workers impacted by the virus..
In addition to being hit by virus-related staff call-outs in its warehouse and stores, VA ABC uses a contractor to transport products to the stores, and has had intermittent issues with driver availability over the past 12 months.
Then, there’s demand, which kicked into high gear at the beginning of the virus. In the two weeks between March 20 and April 2, 2020, VA ABC’s warehouse shipped over 242,000 cases, and retail demand is still strong. “With regards to the current shortages, tequila, Cognac, and ready-to-drink brands have seen the greatest impact,” said Thornberg.
VA ABC is working closely with suppliers as inventory becomes available so they can schedule deliveries into the warehouse and move product quickly to the retail stores. VA ABC is also trying to substitute products on a regular basis to satisfy customers. But “…since this is a widespread, nationwide issue, we don’t know when supply challenges will end,” said Thornberg.
The good news for consumers is that despite the shortages, as long as suppliers don’t raise prices, VA ABC doesn’t plan to raise prices. “Prices would only be impacted if a supplier changes the price of their products,” which is something they’re allowed to do on a quarterly basis, and there’s no plan to scale back on sales and promotions, either. We don’t foresee any impact at this time,” said Thornberg, “but we will continue to monitor the situation.”
