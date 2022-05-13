It’s been quite some time since the subject of the proposed park in Montross has cropped up, but during last month’s town council meeting, it turned out that quite a bit has taken place.
“The council had given Patricia [the town manager] and I some leeway in making decisions on the town park,” Mayor Terry Cosgrove explained, “But I’m coming back to the council this time to give you an update and advice on how we, as a body, would like to move forward.”
Previously, a package was set up with a large pavilion structure. The whole thing revolved around the use of a farmer’s market grant from the USDA, which would have gone a long way towards funding the project.
“We heard back from the USDA about the grant,” Cosgrove continued. “Apparently, they ran it beyond the normal approval chain up to the highest chain because we do not own the property. We were advised we needed a 20-year lease. Then, we needed a 40-year lease, which the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors was gracious enough to grant.”
However, the goalposts kept shifting to the point where the USDA said the grant would not be approved unless the town of Montross actually owned the land they were intending to use. Mayor Cosgrove and town manager Patricia Lewis had a chat with the folks at the Northern Neck Planning District Commission and the county via a phone conference.
The town discussed the possibility of waving that USDA grant off and letting them issue it to someone else, as there was doubt that there would be a lot of support in getting the property deeded to Montross. And the grant was for a project that was financially snowballing already.
Mayor Cosgrove and Lewis are thinking of reaching out to various companies and getting some pricing on a playground apparatus in the proper size and dimensions for the land parcel. From there, Cosgrove and Lewis will come back in a month or two with a range of price quotes and a financial plan so that the project can get rolling again, even if it’s just to implement a play area and some walking paths.
“In the meantime, we’ll work through some online companies and maybe engage the Amish locally to construct a different structure than what we had proposed before. Hopefully, this would keep the price tag within a budget we could afford without the grant money,” said Cosgrove.
