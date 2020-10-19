All lanes on Route 3 are now open and the detour has been lifted after a crash earlier today near Kenwood Road.
All travel lanes on Route 3 are closed near Kenwood Road after a crash.
All Route 3 traffic is currently being detoured to Kenwood Road around the crash scene.
There is no re-opening time available.
Drivers can find real-time updates on the road closure at 511Virginia.
