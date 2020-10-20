Governor Ralph Northam issued an executive order on August 24 that established the Commission on African American History Education in the Commonwealth. Those that took part in the commission have ranged far and wide from across the Commonwealth, from directors of Civil War museums to educators and government officials.
“The history of African-Americans in Virginia, and our nation, is difficult, complex and often untold,” said Northam. “A robust understanding of this important history and its continuous influence on our communities today should be an essential component of the knowledge gained by every Virginia student.”
Over the course of the last year, the commission met seven times, dividing itself into subcommittees that met between commission hearings. In the case of the Standards subcommittee, Jarvis Bailey, the new Assistant Principal for Washington District Elementary, stated there were three major objectives: making recommendations for technical edits to Virginia’s History and Social Science Standards of Learning, Identifying how the standards can be organized and improved to provide a more comprehensive picture of the African-American Story and making recommendations on how Virginia can improve the standards revision process itself.
Bailey was among those on the commission, and at last month’s Westmoreland County School Board meeting, he made a presentation on the commission’s findings and recommendations.
“My dad, who passed away last year, once stated that ‘once you understand the why, everything else falls into place,’” he explained. “The Commonwealth has long been known for its rigorous academic standards, including its history and social science Standards of Learning, first established in 1995.”
He continued: “Since then, the standards have been updated based on feedback from practitioners, historians and stakeholders. Virginia’s standards must be inclusive of African-American history and provide opportunities for students to engage deeply, drawing connections to its relevance in our contemporary communities.
“A review of the content, structural practices and resources currently used to teach African-American history in the Commonwealth will insure that all Virginia students develop a comprehensive understanding of the African-American voices that contribute to Virginia’s story.”
To that end, the committee worked towards what it deemed to be “more inclusive standards, culturally responsive pedagogy (teaching), support for educators and anti-racist school communities.” It did not take long for Bailey to go into detail on what was meant by these particular things.
“First, the commission approached the work of improving African-American history standards in the Commonwealth by first acknowledging that African-American students have often been excluded from learning their own history.
“For the second point, all students in the Commonwealth should be able to maximize their individual learning potential and engage in deeper learning. To ensure students can engage deeply in content, Virginia must empower educators to teach the students in ways that are relevant to their lives and experiences.
“Third point, reinvigorating African-American history in the Commonwealth cannot be changed without altering policy, practices, and teacher preparation. The commission believed that every educator and every school leader needs to be connected to this work and supported in meaningful ways.
“Lastly, we came to a shared vision about anti-racist school communities. As Virginia commits to cultivating more empathetic and anti-racist school communities, it is imperative that we change school names and mascots that memorialize Confederate leaders and sympathizers. These school names and symbols have a traumatizing impact on students, families, teachers and staff.”
Bailey then brought up an example of a tidbit of history that merely scratched the surface, involving closures of schools in Prince Edward County from 1959 to 1964 due to refusal to integrate, a process that went far smoother in Westmoreland County.
“I learned about that in school,” Bailey stated, “but I did not know much more about what happened in Prince Edward County. In 1951, there was a student at Robert-Russo-Morton High School, 16-year-old Robert Johns and the students at Morton High School sat in, boycotting the conditions that they faced. This sit-in was the beginning of the civil rights movement for student sit-ins. This happened in Prince Edward County, Virginia, and until my time on the commission, I never knew that. My work on the commission allowed me to find out about lots of things that we should have known, that I should have known as an African-American and Virginian student. This was just one of those stories.
“We wanted to make sure that we talked about these concepts. This came out of the listening sessions we had with citizens from around the Commonwealth. Out of those sessions came a framework built around ten key concepts.”
These concepts were, freedom, imperialism/nationalism, colonialism, racism/systemic racism, capitalism, citizenship, enslavement, advocacy, cultural expressionism and invasion/colonialization. These were determined to be necessary in order to ensure that, as Bailey’s presentation put it, “African-American history is not segregated from U.S. History in general.”
“This is serious business, it’s important work, and I think that this may be the most important thing the governor has engaged in. When you educate a child, you change the future.”
There are going to be several legislative recommendations finding their way to the General Assembly before long. Coming down the pipeline Virginians can expect things such as requirements for a credit in African American History as a new requirement for graduation in Virginia. Other proposals included mandated certification in African American History for all holders of education licenses issued by the VDOE, allocating funds and personnel to develop and implement “comprehensive professional development in the areas of cultural competency and African American History content for Virginia educators.”
