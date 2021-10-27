crash

In less than a week, two lives have been lost to vehicle crashes in the Northern Neck.

On Monday morning, a crash on Hacks Neck Road at the intersection with Wicomico Point Road left a Northumberland woman dead.

Virginia State Police troopers arrived at the scene at 2:54 a.m. and found that a Mercedes sedan driven by Heather A. Schaberg, 27, was headed north on Hacks Neck when it ran off the road to the right, struck a culvert, crossed Wicomico Point Road and struck a tree.

Schaberg was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and troopers are investigating speed as a factor in the crash.

Last Thursday, Oct 21, Virginia State Police troopers responded to a crash at the intersection of Route 622, Morattico Road and Route 354,  River Road.

A Chrysler minivan driven by Brenda L. Sisson, 77 of Lancaster was headed west on Route 622 when it proceeded past a stop sign and was hit by a Dodge pickup headed north on Route 354.  

The Dodge was driven by a 21-year-old male who did not report any injury. Sisson, however, died at the scene due to her injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

VSP said the investigation is ongoing.