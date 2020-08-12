Two days after Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through eastern Virginia, chainsaws, front-end loaders, and the workers from the Virginia Department of Transportation, Dominion Virginia Energy and Northern Neck Electric were hard at work.
While most of the Northern Neck was left with minor damage, such as Colonial Beach with some tree limbs falling, minor flooding, down in Lancaster and Northumberland counties it was a different story.
Kilmarnock was touched by one tornado that ripped trees in half, damaged homes and hit the Good Luck Cellars winery.
The F2 tornado then traveled down Ocran Road and into Northumberland County.
A second tornado was confirmed to hit the Reedville area, this one an F1 that did damage as well.
Hundreds of trees remained down across the area with VDOT and localities working furiously to clear them. However, with downed power lines and continuing rain, the jobs were tougher for those out in the storm.
Along Ocran Road in White Stone, linemen were seen trying to fix power lines and poles as well as return power to the area. Standing at Bald Eagle and Ocran Road facing down Ocran was a sight to behold.
To the right of the road was devastation; homes ripped apart – the top story of one home was blown off – roofs were ripped off others, and trees had fallen through some. One home showed the fury of the storm as a portion of the home seemed to be pushed out from the inside. An F2 tornado produces winds up to 135 miles an hour.
On the left side, the homes only had minor damage. As tornadoes tend to skip and rise and fall you could see the path the storm had taken.
The National Weather Service had been to the area to confirm the tornadoes and was looking at other damaged areas. With trees snapped in half, the bark ripped off of others and circular patterns in some areas, it was easy to see what had happened.
Two injuries were reported in Lancaster County; one was a 91-year-old man found dead outside his home. It is believed he died of a medical emergency while checking on storm damage. The medical examiner will make final determination of the cause of death.
The tornado that damaged so many of the homes on Ashley Cove in Ocran also damaged homes and businesses as far as Brown’s Store in Northumberland County. With many left homeless it will a long time before the homes are repaired and livable.
One home at the corner of Bald Eagle Road and Ocran Road showed large amounts of damage from the chimney that was attached to the home now lays in the front yard. Roof damage and the outbuildings on the property were also damaged.
A garage, that held a black vehicle, had collapsed in the tornado, part of it still lay on top of the car, the remainder scattered about.
The National Weather Service was still investigating damage in the area to see if any other possible tornadoes had set down in Virginia. Isaias was downgraded from a hurricane to Tropical Storm before its rampage through the Northern Neck. It left less rain than anticipated approximately 2-3 inches, but further rain storms on Wednesday and Thursday caused more flooding.
