After careful consideration and reviewing the Center for Disease Control recommendations, the Town of Kilmarnock has made the decision to postpone trick or treating in town limits until next year. This decision was made considering the ongoing concerns of the Coronavirus pandemic. “We all understand 2020 has been a very frustrating year. However, our citizens safety is our number one concern. We will see you Halloween 2021,” stated Mayor Mae Umphlett.
According to new guidelines announced from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, traditional trick-or-treating is considered a high-risk activity when it comes to spreading COVID-19.
Door-to-door trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treating “where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots” and indoor parties or haunted houses are among the riskiest Halloween activities when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19, the CDC says.
The town would like to invite families to take part in an alternative to trick-or-treating put together by Indian Creek Yacht Club. “The Great Pumpkin” which entails a drive-thru trick-or-treating for the kiddos and car friendly scavenger hunt will be held on Saturday, October 31, from 3- 5 p.m. Children can still dress up and families are encouraged to take pictures and submit for prizes. Please visit http://www.lancasterva.com/ for more information.
“Within this difficult time we find ourselves in, please understand this call was made for the safety of our children and community,” Mayor Umphlett said.
