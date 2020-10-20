With the Coronavirus still prevalent, quite a few people, including the CDC, are a bit concerned over how to trick-or-treat this year. Some say that the concerns are a bit overblown, and that the tradition of trick-or-treating lends itself well to mask wearing, brief contact and social distancing anyways. On the other hand, there are plenty that are insisting that the danger is very real, especially with the summer heat gone. Just last month, the Montross Town Council voted to effectively cancel or otherwise not support trick-or-treating this year. At last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, it turned out some folks had cooked up a different method for picking up all those tooth-destroying sweets. According to County Administrator Norm Risavi, the idea came after a talk with EMS.
“We thought we would do sort of a drive-by trick-or-treat,” he explained. “So we’re going to put on trick-or-treating here at the English Building in Montross, and at the Colonial Beach Fire Department and some of the other fire departments to have treats for children.
“We’ll advertise the hours, and so forth. We wanted to do it [at the fire department in Oak Grove] so that we don’t cause traffic jams and such. I also know the two elementary schools in the county are going to try trick-or-treating, and we’ll try to not disrupt their activities and do it in the proper manner.”
Bill Cease, the director of EMS in the county, agreed to work with the County Administrator on it so that the kids of the county are able to get in some form of trick-or-treating, even if it’s just via driving by the fire stations. It remains to be seen, at least over at the County Administrator’s office, what the town of Colonial Beach will be doing for trick-or-treating this year, though Colonial Beach representatives let it be known that their proclamations and guidance would be made at their town council meeting this Wednesday.
Risavi concluded the segment by noting how silly the whole situation was, stating “I told the Health Department it was kind of awkward, since you’re telling us to wear a mask, and on Halloween, most people wear masks!”
