Within the next couple months, Kilmarnock will be adding another chain to its roster of businesses. Tractor Supply is currently building a store in the town off of Hawthorne Ave. and expects it open in October.
The Kilmarnock location is one of over 80 locations that Tractor Supply plans to add this year. And although the retailer has a store in Warsaw, the company believes Kilmarnock is an attractive location for expansion given its focus on being the “leading rural lifestyle retailer in the United States,” PR and marketing representative Darias Collins said.
“Tractor Supply is committed to providing customer service that addresses the needs of the out here lifestyle, and by opening a second store in the area, Tractor Supply is able to do that efficiently,” Collins added.
In catering to the “out here” lifestyle, Tractor Supply aims to be a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers, and anyone who enjoys living the rural lifestyle. The stores offer a mix of products for home, land, pets and other animals, and that includes items, such as animal feed, pet supplies, cleaning necessities, as well as lawn and garden equipment.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tractor Supply will open the Kilmarnock store in a way that prioritizes the safety and health of customers, Collins explained.
There will be an increased inventory of essential products such as livestock feed, equine feed, pet food and other critical consumable items.
The store will have a dedicated greeter to drive awareness of social distancing, monitor the number of customers in-store and provide additional cleaning of key items like carts and registers. Plus, the company has implemented a policy of additional daily cleaning of the stores to help ensure a safe shopping environment, that will be put into effect in Kilmarnock as well.
There will also be floor markings and signage to help everyone, including employees, socially distance.
Across its network, Tractor Supply is investing in technology through mobile Point of Sale, same day/next day delivery capabilities and contactless payment options. Additionally, Collins said that shoppers will have options, such as contactless curbside delivery and a minimum of two parking spots will be allocated for these services.
The Kilmarnock store will create 15 new jobs, at least half of them full-time, and anyone who is interested is encouraged to apply via TractorSupply.com/careers.
