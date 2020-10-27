The Town Council of Colonial Beach has approved the sale of 12 real estate parcels to Dodson Development for $2.7 million. The Richmond-based development firm, which is an established name in the Virginia capital for residential and commercial property management and real estate development, plans to develop a four-phase project calling for townhomes, renovated office and retail buildings, a beachfront hotel, and mixed-use space on the boardwalk consisting of commercial, retail and residences — all in a style that pays homage to the town’s history.
“We appreciate Town Council and Management, community groups, and residents who have allowed us the time to listen to the community’s story, invite us to the table, and given us insight on how to create a purposeful development that aligns to both Colonial Beach’s history and goals for its future,” says Duke Dodson, president and founder of Dodson Development. “We promise to continue these conversations, listen and learn, and move forward responsibly in a manner that benefits the town and provides residents and visitors alike with valuable new real estate.”
The four-phase development will create new jobs and generate new tax revenues for town services and infrastructure, attract new businesses, and provide additional lodging, shopping, and recreation options for visitors to the second largest public sand beach in the Commonwealth. The adjoining boardwalk will benefit from the addition of the hotel by connecting visitors to the beach, riverfront, and historic downtown.
In addition, Dodson will donate $20,000 to Downtown Colonial Beach over each phase of the multi-year project ($5,000 per phase). The funds will be earmarked for continued historic preservation, tourism promotion, and town beautification.
The project encompasses four Phases, which are expected to be completed in the next five years:
Phase I constructs 35 three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom townhouses at the corner of Wilder and Douglas avenues, adjacent to Town Hall. Fourteen houses are expected in 2021 and 21 more in 2022, and each will include rooftop decks with river views. The community will include a pool, picnic area, and putting green, with prices in the mid-$300s.
Phase II renovates three existing office and retail spaces downtown, in 2021.
Phase III builds 36 waterfront condominiums, 10,000-square-feet of retail space, and a rooftop event space, in 2022.
Phase IV establishes a boutique hotel at Wilder Ave. and Beach Terrace, adjacent to Riverboat on the Potomac, by 2023.
Town Manager Quinn Robertson and Duke Dodson began discussing the idea of redevelopment earlier this year, after Town Council voted to list several town-owned properties for sale.
“A little over two years ago, the Town of Colonial Beach began promoting itself as a beach, river and boating destination for folks from Washington, D.C., Richmond, and elsewhere throughout the Commonwealth and other nearby states,” explains Robertson. “Attracting investors who saw our potential was always part of that strategy, but we also wanted to ensure that any development stayed true to the history of the town and retained the charm and quaintness that defines us. We look forward to working with Dodson Development on the vision for the Town of Colonial Beach.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.