COVID-19 new cases across the United States continue to increase rapidly; the 7-day moving average of new cases per 100,000 population is at an all-time high (over 87,000) and over 30 states are reporting higher case rates. There have been over 9.2 million cases in the United States, and over 231,000 deaths. In Europe, cases continue to increase rapidly across the continent and government restrictions are being imposed in several countries.
In Virginia, the pandemic is not accelerating as fast as elsewhere. The 7-day moving average of cases by date reported is up to 1,306 on 11/2. The 7-day average percent positivity of tests is currently 5.8%. Community transmission extent in the Central, Far and Near Southwest regions are substantial (high). Community transmission extent is moderate in the Eastern, Northwest, and Northern regions. The moving 7-day average of people hospitalized for COVID-19 is 1,052. There are good hospitals and ICU capability across the state.
In Three Rivers, there was a significant improvement. There were 77 cases reported last week across the jurisdictions, and the UVA Biocomplexity Institute model depicted us in decline.
According to the CDC K-12 School Metrics, Lancaster is the only county currently at highest risk levels from a case incidence perspective. Mathews, Westmoreland, Northumberland, Essex, King William, Middlesex, and Gloucester counties are at higher risk. King and Queen is at moderate risk, and Richmond County is at lowest risk. The 14-day percent PCR positivity ranges from 1.0 (Middlesex County) to 6.36 (Lancaster County).
Virus update: Phase 3 clinical trials proceed, Monoclonal Antibody results promising
Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca continue phase three vaccine trials in the U.S. Novavax, a Maryland based company, has a vaccine in phase three clinical trials in South Africa and the UK, and now plans to start phase three clinical in the U.S. during November. The company could deliver 100 million doses by early next year if the vaccine is successful. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are based on messenger RNA, and must be stored at minus 80 degrees Celsius prior to injection, which poses a challenge for many facilities. Three Rivers is working to gain ultra-cold storage capability in the health district, and they are in discussion with hospital systems that currently have this capability and can act as storage hubs. Most COVID-19 vaccines will require two doses. Last week the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced it “is taking steps to ensure all Americans, including the nation’s seniors, have access to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine at no cost when it becomes available.”
Eli Lilly and Regeneron both reported positive results with their monoclonal antibody products. The Eli Lilly product seems to lower the risk of hospitalizations in patients with mild to moderate symptoms, and Regeneron said its treatment “significantly reduced viral load and reduced the need for a patient to go to the hospital, emergency room, urgent care or doctor’s office.” Both companies have applied for FDA Emergency Use Authorization.
A new study, not yet peer reviewed, was published on line last week that indicates the COVID-19 virus can cause “autoantibody” production, targeting human cells, that can be similar to autoimmune disorders such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. These findings were in patients with more severe COVID-19 illness, and could be related to the blood clotting problems seen with this disease.
Executive Orders: Executive Order 67 Updated
Executive Order 67 was modified last week to remove the requirement that 10 feet of distance be maintained between participants in sports activities. This clears the way for reinstating competitive events in high school sports, planned for December. Executive Order 67 was also modified to establish a new category of large outdoor amusement parks/zoos.
They continue to investigate concerns and complaints and enforce executive order compliance to the best of their ability across the district, sometimes in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Department of Labor and Industry. There have been outbreaks in many business settings, and in other congregate settings, which are reflected in overall case numbers. Three Rivers has not yet had an outbreak in an educational setting. Most of these outbreaks are indicators of enhanced community spread, but have not in and of themselves served as major sources of widespread community transmission. Most of these transmissions continue to occur between friends and family members, and in private venues that are unregulated by any authority.
Testing: Three Rivers Health District continues community testing
Virginia has received a large shipment of Abbott BinaxNOW card tests. The federal government purchased 150 million of these rapid antigen test cards, aimed primarily at nursing home use. They are primarily useful in clinical settings to identify positive COVID-19 cases and in vulnerable facilities such as nursing homes. The VDH health districts will receive some of these rapid tests for local use. They are discussing plans for using these testing resources in this health district when they receive them.
The testing team in the Three Rivers Health District is actively conducting testing events across the jurisdictions. Upcoming events include:
• Thursday, 11/5: Rappahannock Bon Secours Hospital, Dream Fields, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 1385 Irvington Rd. Weems, VA 22576
• Monday, 11/9: Middlesex Health Department, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., (APPOINTMENT ONLY), 2780 General Puller Highway, Saluda, VA 23149
• Thursday, 11/12: Northumberland Health Department, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., (APPOINTMENT ONLY), 6373 Northumberland Highway Ste B, Heathsville, VA 22473
• Monday, 11/16: Gloucester Library, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., (APPOINTMENT ONLY), 6920 Main St. Gloucester, VA 23061
• Monday, 11/30: Middlesex Health Department, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (APPOINTMENT ONLY), 2780 General Puller Highway, Saluda, VA 23149
To make an appointment for testing, please call 804-815-4191 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. They are offering 150 – 250 tests per event, there is no charge for the testing, and all events are open to the public. Their overall test positivity rate for these community events is currently about 1.9%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.