Bay Transit, the public transportation division of Bay Aging, in partnership with the Town of Warsaw, is launching a new flexible fixed-route bus service in Warsaw beginning on Friday, May 28. The seasonal “Warsaw Express” will operate from Memorial Day through Labor Day weekends on Fridays from 12 until 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with stops throughout Warsaw. “Whether you want to visit the Warsaw Town Park, shop along Warsaw’s beautiful Main Street or visit the Menokin National Historic Landmark, the Warsaw Express will get you there safely and free of charge,” said Ken Pollock, Director of Bay Transit. During the Independence Day holiday, the Warsaw Express will operate on Friday, July 2, from 12 – 9 p.m. and on Saturday, July 3, it’ll operate from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. For Labor Day, it will operate on Friday, September 3, from 12 – 9 p.m. and on Saturday, September 4, from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Come on out and enjoy the Memorial Day weekend with Bay Transit and the Town of Warsaw.
The concept of a seasonal bus or trolley service in Warsaw has been in the making for over a year. “COVID-19 caused us to delay plans to launch the new Friday and Saturday bus service until this year,” noted Warsaw’s Mayor, Randall Phelps. “We have so much to offer people in Warsaw and we are thrilled to partner with Bay Transit to make the town and its many amenities more accessible to tourists and residents than ever before.”
For more information about Bay Transit and the Warsaw Express, visit www.baytransit.org or call the Ride Line at 877-869-6046.
