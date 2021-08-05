“I think it’s getting close to that point where it’s time to do this,” Warsaw manager Joseph Quesenberry said, revealing that the town is aiming for a ribbon cutting at The Bounds in late August.
Warsaw has spent the early part of this summer working on the final touches and much of the work is complete. The benches and trash can have been added. A pedestrian bridge was installed providing safe passage over the riprap to the initial phase of the walking trails, which are now complete. And the trail extension project connecting The Bounds to The Enchanted Forest is underway and expected to be finished soon.
Gravel and landscaping were added along the sidewalk on Wallace St. to allow parallel parking. And the town manager has started discussing work on the parking lot at the top of the hill along Rt. 360 with an engineer, and is hoping to get a contractor on board in time to have the work completed within this paving season.
There’s an abundance of fish in the pond. Although fishing won’t be allowed, feeding will, and fish food dispensers will be added soon.
A work order has been submitted to Dominion to get acorn lights added along Rt. 360 and Wallace St. And apart from that, one of the last big jobs remaining is to install the lit, fountain-style aerators in the pond.
Those units should be arriving within the next couple weeks, and an electrician has already been hired for the installation, which Quesenberry hopes will be completed by mid-August.
During what will likely be the final pre-opening weeks, town staff will be focused on making sure they have covered the bases on safety. Quesenberry said they’ll be adding various signage about safety and site rules as well as elements, such as car stops in the parking lot.
“We’re trying to ensure The Bounds is as safe as absolutely possible,” he said. At the same time, Quesenberry is also excited to get the site open to the public and see the community enjoying another source of local outdoor recreation.
“But once The Bounds is open don’t expect Warsaw to mark it ‘project complete’ and move on. It’ll still be a work in progress probably for many years. Just like downtown we’ll keep improving it and finding ways to make it more enjoyable,” said Quesenberry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.