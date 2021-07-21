There’s another new attraction in Warsaw—four USTA-certified tennis courts.
Dr. Shannon Kennedy, president of RCC, cut the ribbon on the regulation-size tennis courts at the Warsaw campus last Monday.
“We are pleased to have these courts on campus for our students and the Rappahannock tennis teams,” said Kennedy surrounded by a crowd that included members of the Raiders tennis team.
Before the renovation, the high school players were practicing on an individual’s private court. This is a big game changer, RCPS superintendent Dr. Bernard Davis later explained.
Not only do the new courts give the students a place to practice, but it’s a place where they’ll proudly host regional competitors next spring.
“This is about the future, future generations enjoying these courts…Maybe we’ll even produce a Wimbledon champion, Warsaw Town Councilwoman Rebecca Hubert said at the event.
A broad range of support
RCC has been wanting to renovate its tennis courts for a long time, but the state’s specifications and requirements made the project too expensive for the college to cover alone.
Kennedy recognized and thanked the range of financial supporters who chipped in to help the college tackle the bill of over $250,000.
Those supporters included community members, The United States Tennis Association and the contractor for the project, Tennis Courts, Inc.
Local government money also poured into the project from Richmond County, Richmond County Public Schools, and the Town of Warsaw covering a substantial portion of the costs.
A community investment
Richmond County supervisor Morgan Quicke and Warsaw manager Joseph Quesenberry view this an important and worthy investment for the community.
“Of primary importance is the fact that our Rappahannock High School Tennis team will now have a wonderful facility to be able to host matches throughout the year, something we were lacking with the condition of the [old] courts,” said Quicke.
But also, the county and town are continually working to try and provide the residents with opportunities for recreational opportunities, including options that not only give people something to do but also gets them outdoors and promotes healthier living.
“When someone laments that there’s not so much to do in the area. I think one by one we’re chipping away at that,” said Quesenberry.
“I hope this will help bring tournaments to town, increase community participation, and help bring a sense of pride to the girls and boys tennis teams,” said Quesenberry.
The tennis courts will be open to the public 24/7 on a first-come, first-serve basis with precedent given to high school team practices and matches. And so far, people appear to be putting them to use.
There’s somebody out here every time I come by,” said Kennedy.
If you go by at around 7 in the morning, you can view the community in full swing. It’s a good sight to see, said Davis.
