Since October, the subject of cigarette taxes has come up at both the Montross Town Council and the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors. This article’s focus is on the discussion that took place at December’s meeting of the Montross Town Council, during which Patricia Lewis, the Town Manager, gave the council several updates on where the situation was with regards to a potential tax by the town on cigarettes.
According to Lewis, Jerry Davis, the director of the Northern Neck Planning District Commission, had been in another meeting with the county administrators and assistant administrators from King George, Northumberland, Westmoreland, and Lancaster counties – as well as the town managers of Kilmarnock and Whitestone – along with Lewis.
A key takeaway from the meeting was some info pertaining to the town of Whitestone, which is roughly similar in size to Montross, and carries a cigarette tax of $0.20 a pack, which allows them to pull in $38-40,000 per year. The way it works there is that the town has a chat with the revenue company that does the cigarette tax stamping. The company orders several rolls of stamps, and the cigarette distributors, such as gas stations or Food Lion, contact the town to buy the stamps, which then put it on the packs.
In short, the town purchases the stamps, and the distributor buys them from the town and puts them on the cigarettes and sends them to the stores. The money in this case is also paid up front.
The details are still being hashed out. Lewis speculates that there will be more information on the subject next month. The parties involved are hoping to have all of this worked out and ready before the start of July this year, which marks the start of the next fiscal year.
