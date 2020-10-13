In an effort to improve the experience for organizers and attendees, News On The Neck is partnering with one of the premier online event platforms in the world to take our community calendar to the next level.
Available on our website, www.NewsOnTheNeck.com, the new community calendar platform combines the best in local happenings, from concerts to theatre to a lot more, with regional events from all over the Virginia/D.C. area.
“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this service to both our readers and to Northern Neck event organizers,” said Lakeway Vice President, R. Michael Fishman. “This easy-to-use, one-stop shop, will allow for better long-term planning across the community, preventing scheduling conflicts and it will give our users, looking for something to do on the spur of the moment a comprehensive look at what’s going on in the area.”
Powered by evvnt, the new calendar platform gives local event organizers the same opportunities to reach thousands of readers as larger regional events. With a myriad of categories ranging from the arts, to community classes to attractions such as fly-ins or walking tours, our new online calendar helps like-minded attendees and organizers to link up.
“This new platform will fit all kinds of needs,” Fishman said. “From large events like big concerts to smaller workshops, classes or webinars, this platform is built to help our local organizers reach the people interested in their specific event.”
The basic calendar listing is free to submit – and will go online after an approval process. There are multiple enhancements available to expand reach and to give organizers massive levels of customization.
“It really is built to fit any kind of event need imaginable,” Fishman said. “When things get back to normal and events in the area have to compete across the region for people’s time, attention and dollars, this community calendar will level the playing field and give local organizers a way to amplify their message.”
To submit an event, go online to www.NewsOnTheNeck.com and click on local events under the Living section in the top navigation. >From there, click on the Promote Your Event button and follow the easy-to-use prompts to get your event online and in front of thousands of potential attendees.
To view regional events, simply click on the community calendar or local events buttons and start searching by date, location or type of event you’re interested in.
“This is an exciting addition to our website,” Fishman said. “As both users and organizers get familiar with the platform and the process, this is going to take event coordination in the area to the next level.”
