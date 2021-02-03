One of the first things to take place last week at the Montross Town Council’s first meeting of the year was the selection of the town’s mayor and vice-mayor. For the last few years, Joey King had been serving in the mayor’s seat, with Terry Cosgrove as the vice-mayor. However, a change occurred at this recent meeting.
“I’m not stepping down, I’m not going away and I want this to be viewed as part of our leadership in moving forward and doing the right thing,” King explained. “It has been an outstanding pleasure to serve as mayor. Any time that I’ve spoken anywhere, I’ve said that I’m here on behalf of the Town Council. Not me, but the town Council. It’s been such an incredible ride. It’s been fun, even in the darkest moments. We’ve done some really great things. This council has been really progressive, and you all have made things really good. We’re united, we talk together, work together, and we’re able to talk about and share things like adults. I will always cherish my time as mayor, and who knows, it may happen again. But I think that my purpose is to demonstrate that it’s not ours to serve as an officer forever; it’s at the council’s pleasure and your discretion, but I’m not going anywhere. I’ve learned a lot and look forward to working with everyone to learn more.”
Immediately after this address, King nominated Cosgrove to take the mayor’s seat, and with nobody else throwing their hat in, he was confirmed immediately.
Picking the Vice Mayor was next. Councilman Bobby Greene was initially nominated, but he in turn nominated King for the position and withdrew himself.
“Maybe next time,” Greene said afterwards. “I think it’s best that we maintain our current leadership, considering what we’re getting ready to do, such as putting in the water system.”
With the matter of filling the positions taken care of, the meeting got underway. It was at the end of the meeting that now Vice-Mayor King gave his thanks to the newly-minted Mayor Cosgrove, who, while not physically present, was attending the meeting through video-conferencing.
“Thank you all for your trust,” said Cosgrove. “I plan on working very closely with all of you. I’m honored to be part of this council and this team. I’ve got big shoes to fill with regards to Joey and his leadership, and I’ll probably be deferring as often as I can and as I need to. I’m really anxious about working with everyone and seeing what we can do to benefit the citizens of this town.”
Many Montross residents already know Mayor Cosgrove as the owner and operator of the Art of Coffee. He has also served on the Montross Planning Commission, and until his promotion last week, served as the town’s Vice Mayor.
