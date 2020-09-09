At approximately 8:11 a.m. on August 31, King George Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the residence of Ronald Filmore Morgan, 57-year-old of King George, for a warrant service. KGSO held multiple warrants on Morgan who resides on Big Timber Rd. in King George County.
Upon the arrival of the deputies, Morgan fled into his residence. The KGSO Crisis Negotiation Team and Special Response Team responded to the scene to assist.
After approximately 5 hours of utilizing de-escalation techniques, Morgan was taken into custody safely. Neither Morgan nor any KGSO personnel were injured during the incident.
Sheriff Giles stated that he was proud of the way his staff handled this incident. Their patience and empathy helped bring this situation to a peaceful resolution.
Morgan is charged with Felony Threat to Bomb or Burn Residence, Felony Destruction of Property, Felony Threat in Writing to Kill or Cause Serious Bodily Injury, Misdemeanor Trespass, Misdemeanor Threats by Phone, Misdemeanor Call with Intent to Harass or Annoy, and Misdemeanor Obstruction of Justice.
Morgan is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.
