It’s not too late to complete the 2020 Census and there are numerous important reasons to do so! The results of the 2020 Census will help determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding flow into communities every year for the next decade. That funding shapes many different aspects of every community, no matter the size, no matter the location.
Think of local schools: Census results help determine how money is allocated for the Head Start program and for grants that support teachers and special education. The list goes on and on, including programs to support rural areas, to restore wildlife, to prevent child abuse, to prepare for natural disasters, and to provide housing assistance for older adults.
Bay Aging urges everyone in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula who has not yet done so to complete the 2020 Census today. You can complete your questionnaire online, by phone, or by mail. No matter which method you use, it will not take long to complete because the 2020 Census asks a few simple questions about you and everyone who was living with you on April 1, 2020.
To complete the 2020 Census online, visit my2020census.gov. If you are responding online, you must complete the census in one sitting, as you don’t have the ability to save your progress. The quickest way to respond to the 2020 Census is online with your Census ID, which easily links your response with your address. However, you can respond without a Census ID and still be linked with your address. This ID can be found on the letter or questionnaire you received from the Census Bureau. After selecting the “Start Questionnaire” button on the online form, you will be prompted to enter your ID. All 2020 Census IDs have 12 characters (letters and numbers).
To complete the 2020 Census by phone, simply call 844-330-2020 or, for Spanish, call 844-468-2020. Customer service representatives are available every day of the week from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Eastern Time.
Most households received their invitation to respond to the 2020 Census in March. These official Census Bureau mailings included detailed information and a Census ID for completing the census online. In mid-April, the Census Bureau began mailing paper questionnaires to homes that have not yet responded online or by phone. When responding, use blue or black ink to fill in the questionnaire. Do not use a pencil. When finished, return the questionnaire in the envelope the U.S. Census Bureau provided. If you have lost your return envelope, please mail your completed questionnaire to U.S. Census Bureau, National Processing Center, 1201 E 10th Street, Jeffersonville, IN 47132.
The Census will not ask about citizenship status. The Census is a tool for the people, a type of power that they would have over their government. This meant that all people living in the U.S., including non-citizens, will be counted.
Submitted by Michael Norvell, Bay Aging Vice President of Development and Marketing
