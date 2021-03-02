Northumberland Public Library remains open to the public and will continue to celebrate Black history through March with an exhibit provided by Dominion Energy and the Library of Virginia.
“We are one of only seven libraries in Virginia that have stayed open by adhering to safe practices such as masking and physical distancing,” said Library Director Jane Blue. “Every year we have celebrated Black History month with special programs. This year we are continuing that with taped programs available through our website and with this exhibit.”
The exhibit, “Strong Men & Women in Virginia History” showcases achievements of prominent African Americans and their contributions to the commonwealth.
“Dedicated doctors, clergy, educators, lawyers and civil rights leaders define generations of strong men and women whose tireless work help build communities that ensure equality and justice for all,” Dominion and the Library of Virginia said in a joint press release. “These leaders seek fair employment and wages. They question unfair policies in schools, healthcare, housing and voting. They push for inclusion and diversity in workplaces. They raise money and create programs to assist children in need and adults who desire better lives.”
The exhibit highlights the selfless work of these individuals and inspires emerging leaders who seek even greater levels of achievement.
The honorees for 2021 are, Krysta N. Jones, political activist; Dr. Lerla G. Joseph, physician; Lillie Louise B. Lucas, state senator; Rev. Stan Maclin, social justice activist; Evelyn Reid Syphax, educator.
The exhibit will continue through March 31 at Northumberland Public Library which operates Monday through Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. -3 p.m. at 7204 Northumberland Hwy., Heathsville.
To learn more about the program, its honorees, and available resource materials, visit http://lva.virginia.gov/smw or call Northumberland Public Library at 804-580-5051.
