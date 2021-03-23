At 11:47 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Route 636 (Newmans Neck Road) approximately 200 feet east of Route 794 (Fountain Gate Road).
The preliminary investigation reveals that a 2012 Kubota RTV 400ci was traveling east on Newmans Neck Road when it ran off the road to the right and overturned.
Kenneth D. Kirk, 54, of Heathsville, was the driver and sole occupant. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected. He succumbed to his injuries on scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
