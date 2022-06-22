Sports broadcasters Carroll Ashburn and Demetrius Means are waiting for notice of a special date that will fall sometime in either July or August. On that yet-to-be announced date, the state will present House Joint Resolution 290, commending the pair “for more than 25 years as the voices of local high school basketball.”
Delegate Margaret Ransone introduced HJR 290 to thank the pair for those years of service. In that resolution, she credits the two for helping generations of Northern Neck basketball fans develop a better understanding and a greater appreciation for the sport.
The unlikely team
In broadcasting, the play-by-play guy is the lead voice and provides the description of exactly what’s going on in the game. That was Ashburn, Means explained.
The sports analyst describes what the teams are trying to do, what they do well and what they don’t do well. It’s the analyst who adds the story lines and stats that are pertinent to the game, such as background information about the teams or a player, and that was Means’ role.
“When you have the two roles work together, you need chemistry. And Carroll and I had great chemistry. He knew when I was going to interject, and I’m so thankful he gave me the opportunity to not only analyze the game but to inject the story lines, which enhance the broadcast, because a lot of times listeners learn something about a player or coach they didn’t know,” said Means.
“It got to be so that we knew what each other was going to do. I knew when he was going to speak. He knew when I was going to speak. So, we really got to be like a team,” said Ashburn.
Means took us to a new level in broadcasting, said Ashburn. “Demetrius never came out there without being in a three-piece suit with a tie and a shirt. He would go downstairs and interview the coaches before the game and interview the winning coach after the game. So that added a lot. Plus, he kept really good stats, which I couldn’t do because I was doing the play-by-play.”
“I’ve always believed you’re never successful in life without the help of others. Carroll and I were a team for 25 years and we respected each other so much in what we did. We just worked like hand and glove,” said Means.
From unworkable to 25 years
“I never thought it would last 25 years,” Means added. In fact, the unlikely pair almost didn’t work out at all, they both admit.
Ashburn began broadcasting in the 1970s and was already on the air when Means was introduced as a potential partner. Ashburn made it clear that the arrangement was not going to work. For one thing, he pointed out that Means couldn’t even pronounce Lancaster County right [He said it with a city accent.] “And I was serious about that,” said Ashburn.
“But the bottom line was Demetrius had a totally different voice and outlook,” said Ashburn who quickly softened his stance on working with Means. “Everything was totally different with him coming from New York City. He was the fast-talking New York City guy with me, a slow talking good old country boy. It fit perfectly,” said Ashburn.
And we never even had a fight, he added.
Another reason the 25-year run is so remarkable is that the radio station that is now Bay 101.7 FM changed ownership multiple times. “And each time we had to battle, to fight, to get back on the air because each new owner wanted their own type of programming.” Many of them weren’t too interested in doing basketball or any sports, said Ashburn.
Microphones and memories
Ashburn and Means traveled all over the state together and share an array of stories and accomplishments, some of which are recognized in HJR 290, such as the time the two men were “swept up in a riot.”
That occurred during a game where Northumberland went and played against Northampton. Near the end of the game, there was a rebound and girls from the opposing teams jumped for the ball. The parent for the Northampton girl came out of the stands and “socked” the Northumberland student.
“All you-know-what broke loose,” said Ashburn. The benches, the stands were empty. Everyone was throwing fists and pushing and shoving,” said Ashburn. “People were fighting all over the place,” Means recalled.
Since there wasn’t a game going, Ashburn said the broadcast turned to coverage of the brawl.
The police had to break the people up and clean the place up. The teams were locked in separate locker rooms and people were forced outside of the gym. One guy was hiding under the stands, and when the police weren’t looking, he came up to Ashburn and Means and started shoving and trying to make trouble.
The officials decided the game was too dangerous to continue and awarded it to Northumberland. By the time, Ashburn and Means were ready to leave they were the bad guys in the eyes of people who were anti-Northumberland, and they had to be escorted out by police.
Another notable game mentioned in the resolution was a defensive battle between Northumberland and Washington and Lee. It had a rare score of 3-0 at half time because Northumberland just held the ball during the first half and W &L let them, said Ashburn.
“So here you’re supposed to be broadcasting play-by-play but there’s nothing to say because nothing is happening. They’re just standing there,” said Ashburn.
HJR 290 recognizes that Ashburn and Means covered five state championships involving three local schools. They won two awards from the Virginia Broadcasting Association. And their work afforded them the opportunity to be on television.
HJR 290 commends the men for their contributions. What it doesn’t articulate is that the connection between Means and Ashburn was a professional relationship that turned into a personal one.
“We became close friends-- family friends,” Ashburn underscored. “And we traveled from one end of the state to the other.”
“Carroll not only has been a great broadcast partner, but he’s been a great friend. We became such great broadcast partners. I couldn’t have had a better broadcast partner. He was literally one of the top play-by-play voices in the state of Virginia,” said Means.
