A common complaint about solar facilities these days is that the things are a truly hideous eye-sore that take up a lot of land for the amount of power they produce. In Westmoreland County, Suntribe Solar has several facilities nearby that were constructed near the county’s schools, most notably Washington District and Cople Elementary. In the case of the latter facility, Suntribe decided to try something new. While most facilities just have dirt or grass or gravel along the ground, the facility at Cople was used to create the first-of-its-kind in the state “Gold-Certified pollenator-smart habitat.”
The array itself came online around 2018, and it was during that time that many of the folks at Suntribe learned about pollinators and the benefits they could hold for the surrounding area. Thus the process got started to create the first pollinator-smart solar facility in the Commonwealth, with the seeds being planted in 2019. Despite not getting much of a showing in 2020, this year the whole place was in bloom, with over 20 native species blooming at different stages through the year.
In effect, the area inside the solar facility has been turned into a wildflower meadow, populated by native plants to be pollenated by the native birds and bees, with birdhouses and small bee boxes set up for the critters. The idea was cooked up by the folks at the Department of Environmental Quality and Department of Conservation and Recreation. Representatives from both agencies, such as Kevin Heffernan of the DCR and Susan Tripp of DEQ, were present alongside representatives of Suntribe Solar to give a run-down on how the whole thing worked in a special presentation behind Cople Elementary last Friday.
“There’s a tidal wave of solar sites coming to Virginia,” Heffernan stated, “At the DEQ, we’re hoping that we can convince developers to, instead of leaving it as dirt or gravel, to put some native plant species there to help with conservation and make the place look a little better. Otherwise it looks like something out of a post-apocalyptic landscape. By putting in native plants and species, we can rehabilitate a huge swath of our landscape.”
School Board Chairman Ralph Fallin, along with Vice Chair Iris Lane, were also on hand, along with Ms. Steele, the principal of Cople Elementary. Fallin had plenty to say on how everything had arrived to this point.
“I’m largely the one behind it,” he stated during a conversation with Heffernan, “I’ve been interested in solar for a long time. I started the conversation with Suntribe many years back at a VSBA meeting, and this is where we are now.”
Taylor Brown, one of the founders of Suntribe and its current Chief Technical Officer, and was the driving force behind the whole setup at Suntribe’s end.
“They took a step forward in the industry many years ago before a lot of schools went solar. It’s really cool to see the pollinator space at work. Westmoreland County has been a leader in the solar space. They are why we’re here. We saw the ecological benefits of these pollinators and decided to take a risk.”
In terms of benefits to the school, the project holds several, including savings to the tune of $3.6 million in energy costs and be able to meet most, if not all, of the school’s power needs. An additional benefit of having the plants growing under the panels was, in theory, that the release of water from the plants via transpiration can cool the panels down when the water evaporates. This in turn allows the panels to work a little more efficiently. The site is still cut regularly, both to curb the growth of things like trees and weeds, and also to make sure no vegetation overtakes the panels.
Furthermore, a great many learning opportunities can be found in such a field, allowing students to learn about energy, science, and ecology all in one fell swoop.
“That’s definitely another benefit,” Summer Rain Ursomarso, the marketing manager for Suntribe, stated, “These systems can obviously help with the school’s energy needs, but it’s also an opportunity for students to learn about energy and STEM education. Add in pollinators, and there are even more opportunities for education.”
What’s more, when schools are out during the summer, the excess power that is not used by the school is sold back onto the grid, insuring that none of it is wasted, and the school is given a credit for it.
While this whole program is still in its infancy, expect more of these to pop up as time goes by and more data becomes available, especially at Suntribe sites.
“We’re thinking about it in geographic bands,” Brown stated near the end of the presentation, “Here, we have some more feedback, so we can tweak the seed mix a bit, but I think while there is a learning curve, we’re going to be rolling this out at all of our sites.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.