It’s been quite some time since anybody came to Westmoreland County’s Board of Supervisors about plunking down another solar farm, but lo and behold, someone finally has broken the drought, so to speak. At a recent meeting, a public hearing was held on an application by Springfield Solar, a part of Hexagon Energy. The request was for a special exception permit that would allow the construction of a small 2-megawatt solar facility about 700 feet from the edge of Route 3. Representatives from Hexagon were on hand, along with Darrin Lee of the County’s Land Use office.
While the site is a hundred acres, the actual site where the panels will be placed is only a 14-acre chunk. The facility itself is set to be comprised of 15-foot high solar arrays that will follow the path of the sun, as well as vegetation buffers, security fencing, and access roads. The land itself is being leased to Springfield Solar for around 30-35 years, after which the site will be decommissioned.
There are three vegetation buffers involved in the site, the first of which is between it and the Springfield House. The second, meanwhile, is between it and a neighboring zoning district, and the third is between it and Ashbury Road. An access road will also be whipped up that is away from neighboring residences.
Buzz Becker, the lead developer on the project, also stepped up to provide some information, giving what he felt was a highlights reel.
“This is a smaller project than many of the others that have come up around Virginia, and I’d like to speak to that,” he stated, “The state legislature passed the Clean Economy Act last year, with the goal of moving Virginia to all clean-sourced energy by 2050. One of the things that we felt was very thoughtful was that there was going to be a ton of investment; a lot of infrastructure work in the state.
Rather than go to where solar has historically gone, such as these big facilities with huge tracts of land, this is going to be a lot of investment across the Commonwealth, because a significant chunk of that 100% transition is going to be on projects like this that are three megawatts or less. So we’re looking at small projects throughout the state.”
Smaller projects, according to Becker, also mean much shorter construction period, which means less time spent dealing with noise and heavy vehicles.
Environmental impact was a key concern many had, primarily to do with the makeup of the solar panels. Becker got to work dispelling those fears, quipping “It would be weird, as a clean energy person, not to be concerned with the environmental impact of our work. We’ve already delineated the wetlands on the property, and made sure we’re well away from any RPA areas. We’ve made sure there are no critical wildlife habitats in this area, and no environmentally sensitive areas.
“People love to ask about EMF emissions and the substances used in the panels leeching into the ground,“ he continued, “At the perimeter of the site fence, we’re talking about a fraction of what your kitchen microwave does. In terms of the materials used in the panels, there is half as much lead as a shotgun shell, and are safe to be put in a landfill.”
As for the economic impact, it will be small, but plenty will say that every little bit helps. The plan is to use local materials and labor for building and maintaining the site as much as possible, creating about 20 construction and 1-2 operations jobs. It’s estimated that Springfield Solar will make $3.3 million and change in direct investment, and another $745,000 estimated in direct spending around the area. The array should produce enough electricity for 176 homes after completion. Real estate tax revenue would also increase.
With the project getting the approval of the Planning Commission earlier last month, the project was approved unanimously. It remains to be seen if more little solar projects like this will pop up.
