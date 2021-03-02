More than 20 members of Smith Point Sea Rescue gathered on February 24 to pick up trash along Route 360 between Sunnybank and Reedville. The group “sponsors” this stretch of highway and completes this exercise every spring. Biggest items found were tires and a beer cooler, smallest were cat food tins by the hundreds.
Even with a thorough annual cleaning more than 50 bags of trash were removed and taken to the dump. Once again it appeared that most of the debris had blown out of the back of trucks or trailers. Please secure all trash before driving to the dump!
