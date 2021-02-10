VDOT is only recommending one project across the entire Northern Neck and King George for the latest round of SMART SCALE funding, and that’s in Lancaster at the intersection of Route 3 and Route 605, Pinkardsville Road.
SMART SCALE is a system whereby transportation projects are scored to help determine which should be prioritized for funding.
Scores are based on safety, congestion, accessibility, land use, economic development and the environment. Different scoring factors are weighted more heavily in different regions. “For example, in the Northern Neck, economic development is weighted more heavily than congestion,” said Kelly Hannon, communications manager for VDOT’s Fredericksburg District.
To reach the scoring phase, a project must meet a need that’s been identified in VTrans, the state’s long-range transportation plan.
Lancaster and Westmoreland each had one application that wasn’t eligible for scoring because they didn’t fit that criteria. That left four applications for King George and one each for Westmoreland, Lancaster and Richmond County. There weren’t any project requests for Northumberland.
The Pinkardsville Rd. project is being recommended based on points for enhancing safety due to a high crash rate. “Those accidents are occurring when vehicles slow on Route 3 to turn onto Pinkardsville Road,” Hannon explained.
The proposed project calls for right and left turn lanes to be built on Route 3 to Pinkardsville Road, and it’s estimated to cost about $4.4 million.
For this funding round, VDOT scored 397 applications across the state, which amounted to $6.3 billion of funding requested but there is only about $1.3 billion available.
Now, it’s left to the Commonwealth Transportation Board to review the recommendations. Funding for projects won’t be confirmed until after the board votes on the Six-Year Improvement Program for FY 2022-2027 in June.
