In the early morning hours of March 4, a shooting occurred that sent Nigel Collins, 19 of Tappahannock to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, Collins died on the morning of Saturday, March 13.
The Tappahannock Police Department is investigating the shooting. Criminal investigators from both the police department and Essex Sheriff’s Office processed the scene and were able to collect numerous pieces of evidence.
As a result of the investigation that occurred throughout the night one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Mison Williams, 19, of Tappahannock was charged with malicious wounding with the intent to kill or disable. Captain J.H. Siddons of the Tappahannock Police Department stated in an email: “We expect the Commonwealth’s Atty. will be upgrading the charge to homicide in the coming days.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.