In the early morning hours of October 14, a shooting occurred at the Subway in Heathsville at 7085 Northumberland Hwy. At about 5:30 a.m., Phillip Appleby, age 60, rolled down his car window and fired a shot through the front door of the store. “Normally people would be [inside the store] prepping for the day, but no one was there that day,” said Detective Todd Jones with the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Department.
On Saturday, October 15, Appleby was arrested and charged with 2 weapon’s law violations – discharge of a firearm in a public place and reckless handling of a firearm – and one count of destruction of property.
When interviewed by police after the event, Appleby admitted to the shooting; however, he said he did not mean to hit the store. He gave no motive for the shooting.
Appleby is currently awaiting arraignment.
