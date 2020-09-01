On August 31 at approximately 4 pm., King George Sheriff's Office received a 911 call in reference to a male subject shooting at a female in the parking lot of the Food Lion located in the Dahlgren area of King George County. A silver sedan was seen fleeing the area. Deputies arrived quickly and confirmed that no one was struck by the gunfire. Minutes later, a deputy located the suspect’s vehicle in the Dahlgren area. The suspect, identified at Sebastian Kane Wright, 18 years old of Fredericksburg, was taken into custody without incident. A handgun was also recovered at the scene of Wright's arrest.
Prior to the shooting, Wright was witnessed arguing with a female in the area of the Food Lion parking lot. Wright brandished a handgun and fired multiple shots prior to fleeing. There were multiple people, including children, located in the area where the suspect was firing the weapon.
Wright was arrested and charged with four counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. Wright was remanded to the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond. The investigation is in its initial stages and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact the King George Sheriff’s Office at (540) 775-2049.
