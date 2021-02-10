gift from Sherrif dept.

From left: Sheriff Johnny Beauchamp, Phillip Mumford, Capt. Ashby Allen

Sheriff Johnny Beauchamp and Captain Ashby Allen stopped by the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck (BGCNN) to drop off a generous donation this week. The Sheriff’s Department of Northumberland has been celebrating a “No shave New Year.”  Staff and officers, in order to earn a reprieve from shaving in January and February, took up a collection to help a local non-profit. BGCNN Executive Director Phillip Mumford gratefully accepted a check for $400 from Sheriff Beauchamp. Both the Sheriff and Capt. Allen were sporting facial hair, something that is not common among men in uniform. “We really appreciate the support from our men and women in uniform as we work together to do whatever it takes for our community,” says Mumford. For more news from the Boys & Girls Club, go to bgcnn.org.