Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad would like to thank the community for all of the generous donations of masks, tasty goodies/snacks and financial gifts that the squad has received in 2020, which has been a remarkable year in every respect.
For starters, the squad is celebrating its 70th anniversary to recognize their founding in 1950. The squad’s records indicate that the first patient was transported to Mary Washington Hospital on a roll-away bed loaded into the back of a laundry truck on April 14, 1950. Members purchased their first ambulance – a used one at the price of $1,000 – from Fredericksburg Rescue Squad on April 19, 1950, so they would be ready for the start of the busy season on Memorial Day weekend. “Within 12 hours of buying the vehicle, the members answered three calls and the rest is history!” said Pat FitzGerald, Assistant Chief of CBVRS.
The coronavirus pandemic created new challenges for CBVRS in 2020, but the members rose to the occasion with the professional approach to EMS that the “new normal” requires. “I’m proud of the way that our dedicated team has pivoted and stepped up to provide emergency care to the citizens of Colonial Beach and Westmoreland County,” said CBVRS Chief Joey Straughan.
All of the financial contributions are greatly appreciated and will be used to purchase medical supplies and equipment, as well as to offer training opportunities for squad members who want to sharpen their skills or learn new EMS techniques. Thanks to the overwhelming support of the best community in Virginia; CBVRS looks forward to the next 70 years!
