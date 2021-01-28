Richmond County and Town of Warsaw leadership are opposed to having self-storage facilities in Commerce Park. But Timothy and Brenda Dolan have submitted a land use amendment application, which if approved, could make it a possibility.
The Dolans want Warsaw’s Zoning Ordinance to be changed to allow self-storage facilities in a C-1 commercial zone with a conditional use permit. The request is connected to a 326-unit indoor/outdoor storage facility they proposed at the entrance of Community Park Drive.
The matter was brought before Warsaw’s planning commission and has been tabled for further discussion.
Warsaw Town Council also discussed the amendment application this month and decided to put the proposal before the ordinance committee before taking any action.
Warsaw’s Vice Mayor Paul Yackel said committee input should be sought because what’s being proposed won’t just affect the Dolan’s. It’ll be the ordinance for everyone.
But Mayor Randy Phelps already made it clear that he’s “adamantly against” a conditional use permit being issued. “It’s not by right, and it’s not what’s intended for the use of the area,” he said.
Likewise, the Richmond County Board of Supervisors are also against the idea of the self-storage proposal. Town Manager Joseph Quesenberry said the supervisors sent word that they don’t think it’s the correct location.
If approved, the land use amendment application will only make it allowable for self storage facilities to be approved in C-1. The Dolans will still need to file and get approval for a conditional use permit before moving forward.
