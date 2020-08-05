Mysterious packets of seeds that appear to be from China have turned up all across Virginia and in other states.
On Thursday July 23, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services received two calls from residents in the state who reported they received unsolicited seeds. By the following Monday, the department had received several hundred phone calls and over 900 emails about shipments of seeds.
The reports were similar in that the recipients said they hadn’t ordered or requested the seeds. None of the packages stated what type of seeds were inside, and there were no directions or information about the seeds. Recipients reported that the packages had Chinese writing, and in some cases, the outside stated that earrings or some type of jewelry was inside, but actually there was nothing but a pack of seeds, said Michael Wallace, director of communications for VDACS.
As of last week, the department still had hundreds of emails to work through, but all of the reports appear to from private citizens. VDACS hasn’t received any complaint of seeds being sent to farms or other agricultural business. But, the reports it has gotten have come in from all over Virginia and 11 other states. There are also around 300 emails where it was unclear where the writer was located, said Wallace.
It’s not uncommon for residents of other states to contact VDACS. One of the most alarming factors about this situation was the sheer volume of reports over that short timeframe, he said.
Virginia doesn’t have the resources to tackle this problem on its own and is working with the USDA. As of the end of last week, neither state or federal authorities know what type of seeds people have received but there appear to be different kinds. And authorities didn’t know who sent them or exactly where they’re coming from.
The USDA says, at this time, there’s no evidence to suggest this is anything more than a “brushing scam,” which is a tactic where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales.
Still, VDACS and USDA are urging people to proceed with caution.
“Do not plant the seeds. Do not open them. And do not throw them in trash,” the authorities advise.
Agricultural authorities are concerned the seeds could be an invasive species. If so, they could wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops. And that’s the reason why they don’t want the seeds going in the garbage.
“If they make their way into the landfill there’s the risk they will still eventually sprout and an invasive species can spread across an area quickly,” said Wallace.
Furthermore, there’s concern for individuals and the possibility that the seeds could bear plants harmful to humans. Wallace called attention to the giant hogweed as an example. That plant can cause a light-sensitive skin reaction that leads to blistering and scarring.
Anyone who receives unsolicited seeds are asked to place them and all of the packaging, including the shipping label, inside of a ziplock bag and email reportapest@vdacs.virginia.gov. You will receive a response and directions of where to send the package, said Wallace.
Meanwhile, USDA has launched an investigation in conjunction with the departments of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection and other federal agencies.
Regardless of whether the seeds turn out be a harmful invasive species, the manner in which they are being distributed is counter to state and federal regulations. For example, under Virginia’s agricultural protocol, inspectors visit bonafide nurseries and agriculture businesses and take samples to ensure that those operations are actually selling what they claim to be selling. So, “it’s not appropriate for seeds to be sent this way,” said Wallace.
