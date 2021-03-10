Lancaster doubled the security assessment fees on criminal and traffic convictions from $10 to $20 to help cover the costs of a busy upcoming court schedule.
The increase applies to cases passing through the circuit and district courts effective February 25, but is not retroactive.
Security assessment fees are collected specifically to allow sheriffs to cover the costs of courtroom security. Recently, the Virginia Assembly gave localities the green light for a hike and Lancaster jumped on it.
Lancaster doesn’t currently have any security projects planned. “The increased revenue will primarily be used to pay part-time bailiffs,” County Administrator Don Gill and Sheriff Patrick McCranie said.
Although McCranie isn’t planning to hire anymore bailiffs, he is expecting costs to go up.
“We will see a significant increase in court cases, especially jury trials. We have many serious cases that will go to trial this year. With that, the hours our bailiffs will be working will increase quite a bit,” he said.
Before Lancaster’s Board of Supervisors approved the hike, notice was given on the county’s website. The board also opened the matter for public input at its February meeting.
No one commented on the matter before or during meeting, and the supervisors voted unanimously in favor of the increase.
