There is an old saying that a man’s home is his castle. It provides warmth, shelter, and safety to all who dwell within, or at least, it is supposed to. Unfortunately for residents of a domicile in Montross, that safety was shattered in the wee hours of the morning last week.
Around 2:40 in the morning, two people allegedly broke into a house, and absconded with a large amount of money. One of the people involved was reportedly armed with a handgun. One of the invaders was described by the victims as being male, African-American, tall, thin, and dark-skinned, while the other was a shorter male, African-American, with lighter skin and wearing his hair in dreadlocks. A four-door vehicle, its coloring described as “light-colored,” such as white or silver, was also involved.
As of the time of this writing, the suspects are presumably still at large, and the Sheriff’s Office is hoping that the public might be able to provide some leads on who committed this crime. The Sheriff’s office is directing anyone with information to contact Master Detective Donald Jones.
