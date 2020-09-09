It was the quietest opening ever. Westmoreland County Public Schools began school on August 31, and because of the Covid-19 pandemic, schools began virtually for the first nine weeks. There were no parent paparazzi lurking about taking pictures of their children arriving for the first day of school. No teachers could envelop their students in their arms for a welcoming hug and the silence lasted throughout the first days. Teachers and students are learning together as virtual education has become a reality for WMLCPS. Congratulations to the WMLCPS IT department. These hard working individuals have been taking on the herculean tasks of making sure education is happening for all the students.
The first day of school remains a treasured time for all students and their families. Thank you to all the students and families who submitted a first day photo to their school.
