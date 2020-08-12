Not many groups have been as much in the forefront of COVID-19 education as the Westmoreland County Public Schools’ food service workers. Since mid - March, when schools were closed, the food service employees, under the guidance of Hazel Hickman, Food Service supervisor, have been hard at work preparing breakfast and lunch meals for WMLCPS students and families. Since that time, 194,064 breakfast and lunches have been served.
In appreciation of their hard work, a catered luncheon was served on July 31. The food service workers received a gift bag and tee-shirt to commemorate their service. Superintendent Dr. Michael Perry, and Deputy Superintendent, Cathy Rice were on hand to thank the employees and celebrate their service to the county schools.
