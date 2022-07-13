The Superintendent for Westmoreland County’s Public Schools, Dr. Michael Perry, goes out of his way to attend every school board meeting that he can. But every now and then, something will come up, whether it be illness or business that has him out of the division. When that happens, it falls upon a designee to take his place as well as potentially make decisions or sign something. These two backup superintendents, in turn, keep the designation for a five-year period, and that period was about to expire for the deputy superintendent, Kathy Rice, along with Carol Washington.
The issue stemmed from a request by the board of education for each division to designate individuals that can essentially act in the absence of the superintendent. Although it has not had to be used all that often, as the old saying goes, it’s better to have and not need than to need and not have.
The matter was settled at last month’s school Board meeting. Dr. Perry requested that they extend the designee status for both. Rice and Washington, which was unanimously approved.
It turned out afterwards that the status was far from expiring, as Ms. Rice indicated they would still have retained designee status until the end of June 2023. As it is now, that status will continue until the end of June 2028.
