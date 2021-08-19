Between Coles Point and Sandy Point, there lies a small tributary of the Potomac River called Bonum Creek. There are several folks that live at or near its shores, and for the longest time, it has been quite picturesque. Unfortunately, the creek has turned grimy and filthy, prompting the creation of the Save Bonum Creek, LLC, by its residents.
Harry Miller, along with several other concerned residents, brought the matter before the Board of Supervisors at last week’s meeting, as well as sending a statement to the Board that laid all of the concerns out on paper about why the area was in such desperate need of repairs.
For many years, the narrow entrance to the creek was dredged by the Army Corps of Engineers. The last dredging was back in 2004, and since then, erosion and silt have clogged the channel so that even kayaks have difficulty accessing the Potomac, while larger boats often outright run aground. Even worse, the navigation pilings were recently removed, and no longer define a navigable channel.
The water quality has also taken a nose dive, as mud builds up from all the decaying organic matter that winds up in the creek, from roots, leaves, sticks, and limbs, to dead fish and algae. Boats left in the water often develop a thin film of mud on the bottom, and children do not stay in the water for long due to the thick black mud that is kicked up.
The water itself has become so cloudy and turbid that anything dropped inside it is usually lost, and chains left in the water rapidly corrode. To make matters worse, a study conducted on the creek revealed the presence of animal leavings.
The reason for this primarily has to do with the mouth of the creek. Back when the creek mouth was unobstructed, the tides would pop in twice a day and essentially flush the creek. Since the tide can’t come in anymore, however, what is there has been getting filthier as the years go by, and it is speculated that if the creek mouth is clogged entirely, the area would become a polluted backwater or swamp that is devoid of fish, crabs, water fowl, or any other sort of aquatic life.
The other major concern besides environmental quality is safety. Navigating the creek with even a kayak is treacherous at best, and outright impossible for a lot of boats in its current state.
“The number of boats using the landing has decreased, but the number of times I or one of my family members have had to go out and rescue someone that launched their boat but didn’t know where to go and are constantly running aground,” Edith Fraenkel, a resident on the creek, stated, “And I’m afraid that someday, in the near future, someone will be out on the main river, have a medical emergency, run aground, and have a tragedy. We’re all here because this is something that needs to be addressed.”
The residents had already talked to the Army Corps of Engineers, and they have indicated that there is very little chance of them dredging creeks such as Bonum as it does not support what the ACOE terms “cognizable commercial activity,” which requires a minimum of a million tons of traffic flow per year. Bevans Oyster Company, which runs a processing plant at the creek’s mouth, doesn’t approach anywhere near the threshold.
What the folks at the Save Bonum Creek, LLC, are hoping for is the establishment of a sanitary district, which would go a long way to insuring that the mouth of the creek is regularly dredged and unobstructed. This would also be a huge help to the Bevans Oyster Company, since they would be able to ship from the plant using barges.
According to County Administrator Risavi, the creation of a sanitary district will require a public hearing on the matter, and several other hurdles and procedures will have to be dealt with, but overall, the Board did not turn a deaf ear to the plight of the creek’s residents.
“Dredging is a fairly expensive endeavor, but Bonum Creek is one of the most beautiful creeks in Westmoreland,” Chairman Fisher stated, “It’s scenic, a nice safe cove, and opens right into the Potomac, but if the entrance is closed, well that makes things difficult. We’ll do everything we can from the county’s end to work with you and get a meaningful resolution to the problem moving forward.”
