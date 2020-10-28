Terrific news for Catholics, and all others who choose to worship the Lord, all across the Northern Neck of Virginia. After over 17 years of negotiations with the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia, the once charming little Catholic Mission church in Hague, which was destroyed in the ‘80’s will be replaced with a wonderful edifice that will provide the sanctity and regal beauty appropriate for worshiping. The current Pastor, Father Andrew J. Heintz, was assigned to St Paul’s about 3 years ago, and he wasted no time in stepping up activities to get the newly assigned Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, permission to proceed, without further delay, to establish an aggressive fund raising effort for building the new church. He and the seemingly tireless building and finance committees were able to secure the building contract for one third of the cost predicted by the “experts.” What a savings to the parishioners!
St. Paul’s new church will be located in Westmoreland County at 7808 Cople Highway in Hague, on a slightly elevated parcel of land just behind the Rectory. St. Paul’s Catholic Church is geographically located in the middle of the length of the Northern Neck, and is convenient to the faithful, not only in Westmoreland County, but to all residents of surrounding counties. This church will have a seating capacity of 240, with the capability to expand as the community grows. As you pass the Rectory, the entrance to the new church is on its left side. At that entrance, you will notice a small attractive memorial garden dedicated to Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Father Heintz and all of the parishioners extend thanks to all of the county departments who worked with them to obtain the needed permits, and all of the individuals who have answered the call of the fund raising efforts. Generous donations of all have allowed this great church to be built without saddling the parish with a huge mortgage debt. In that vein, fund raising is still underway, with Phase II offering individuals the opportunity to secure ancillary items to memorialize their loved ones. These include items such as, pew nameplates, stained glass windows, doors, baptismal font, devotional candles, etc. Identification of specific can be revealed by contacting the Rectory at 804-472-3090.
