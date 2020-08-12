For the last year or so, the crossing at the corner in downtown Montross has been a subject of debate and discussion at Montross Town Council meetings, and last week was no exception. George Bowman from VDOT was on hand to talk about what might be done with the crossing to help reduce the likelihood that someone using the crosswalk would get injured.
One option is a sign over by the Carrot Cottage with a notice that the crosswalk is ahead, along with several blinking lights. This could either be rigged to fire up when the button at the cross walk is pushed, which would in turn require a conduit run between the signs. The other option would be to just have the warning lights be on all the time, which Bowman did not recommend, since it wouldn’t take long for people to just see it as part of the landscape and pretty much ignore it, sort of like background noise.
The second option would be the placement of a stand-up traffic sign warning of the upcoming crosswalk, with the sign in the dividing line. If this were the option selected, however, some additional shopping around is needed as the council would have to work out the details of the sign and what keeps it from being rendered as flat as a pancake by an errant driver who is not used to navigating past these things.
“If you go around Yorktown, Hampton, or Newport News, these are all over the place,” Bowman commented. “So people have them more in their mind. I think that over time, the people there have learned that this is here, and no matter how many signs we put here, people are going to break the law every now and then.”
People speeding their way through stop signs and crosswalks has been a recurring problem in many areas besides Montross. So much so that a law was passed not too long ago that slapped an extra $500 on the fines for those that do not stop at a crosswalk in use or at a stop sign.
However the plans presented did have a caveat: namely that the town would have to foot the bill for just about any of the potential improvements made to the area. And by all accounts, the first option would not come cheap. Bowman was unable to give a price, however, as it varies between companies. The first of the two setups, however, was estimated to probably be the more expensive of the bunch due to all the extra work involved, and thus Bowman suggested that the town try its luck with the signposts first before graduating to any extra blinking lights.
The other big problem is people speeding through. Time will tell what solution they ultimately come up with for it, but the installation of a speed box or speed-read sign like what Port Royal has installed at their end of the bridge across the Rappahannock was spoken of rather favorably, with both Bowman and the council noting how being told how fast you actually are and how fast you should be going tends to get people to suddenly realize that they need to stop acting like they’re on a NASCAR track.
On top of all of that, a chunk of Route 3 is in the middle of being reworked to account for the new high school’s access road, with a center turn lane going through the whole stretch between the stop light and the old Washington & Lee High School.
