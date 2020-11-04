Northumberland County has recently installed a secure 24-hour drop box for taxpayers’ convenience. The Commissioner of the Revenue and the Treasurer will share the box. “Citizens can be assured that anything they place in the box will be totally confidential,” said Treasurer Ellen Booker Kirby. She added, “The box will be checked several times daily by our office staff and work will be processed the same day we receive it.”
The county is taking precautions to stop the spread of the Coronavirus by limiting the number of people in the Old Courthouse building at any one time and requiring masks. Mrs. Kirby hopes taxpayers will make use of the drop box, mail their tax payments, or opt to pay online. People can make electronic payments through the county’s website: www.co.northumberland.va.us. Payment by phone is available through Official Payments by calling 1-800-2PAY-TAX and using the County Code 9007.
“The bottom line,” said Mrs. Kirby, “is that we want to keep everyone safe while still providing our citizens with excellent customer service.”
Real estate and personal property tax bills were mailed Tuesday, November 3, and are due December 7. Payments are considered on time if postmarked 12/7 or in the drop box by 8 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8. Dog license renewal applications were mailed October 29; dog tags must be purchased by February 1, 2021.
The drop box is located in front of the right wing of the Old Courthouse on Rt. 360 adjacent to the parking lot.
