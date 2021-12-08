New passing lanes on Rt. 3 in Westmoreland County opened on Friday, Dec. 3, providing an opportunity for drivers to safely pass slower-moving vehicles in the designated area.
This $12.7 million SMART SCALE project built eastbound and westbound passing lanes over a 1.5-mile segment of Rt. 3 to reduce congestion. Route 3 was widened to four lanes, from north of Route 639 (Winter Harbor Road) to east of Route 624 (Longwood Road). Each travel lane is now 12 feet wide with a 4-foot paved shoulder on each side of the road.
Left turn lanes were added on Route 3 eastbound at the intersection with Longwood Road and on Route 3 westbound at Winter Harbor Road and Route 761 (Falls Hill Road).
A separate $1 million project to lengthen the right turn lane on Route 3 eastbound to Route 624 (Flat Iron Road) was accomplished as part of this construction work zone and contract.
Construction on the project began in January and finished several weeks ahead of schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.