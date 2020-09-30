The crunch that came from concerns about the Coronavirus has put quite a strain on businesses this summer. State and county budgets have been effected by the loss of events such as the Fall Festival and Montross First Fridays, and the revenue they bring with them. Fortunately, some additional CARES Act funding has come the county’s way. Counties around the state got another round of funding.
Westmoreland County was granted additional funds to the tune of $1.571,739, and got to keep $1,224,699.04, while Colonial Beach was sent $313,090.40 of the funds. Montross’ portion, meanwhile, was to the tune of $33,949.56, as the money was apportioned by population. According to the resolution that the Montross Town Council unanimously passed at last week’s meeting, “the county has to certify that these funds are only spent for expenses incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease, that they were not accounted for in the most recent budget approved as of March 27, 2020 and that they were incurred during the period beginning on March 1, 2020 and ending on December 30, 2020.”
After the resolution passed, it now became a question of how they were going to spend it. According to Town Manager Patricia Lewis, $364 had already been used on supplies such as hand sanitizer, face masks, gloves, and so on, with additional orders on the way. Lewis also held a meeting with Westmoreland County Administrator Norm Risavi earlier in the month to discuss the matter.
“We were trying to figure out ways to spend it,” she explained, “so I asked him if the CARES Act would cover a new Ipad and laptop, as I had been using my own ones to livestream our meetings. According to Risavi, it’d cover those as an expense, especially since I’m guessing we’ll keep doing this with our meetings long after this is over.
“He also explained that we can be reimbursed for the time spent for cleaning, along with the time I’ve spent on meetings, webinars, and any other kind of paperwork.”
That still leaves a fair bit of money to use though, and while 33 grand is not a lot of money, every little bit helps. To that end, Lewis proposed putting the rest into a grant fund to help the businesses in the town.
“I really want to help the businesses,” she continued. “It’s not a lot of money that we can give them, but I just feel we need to do that.”
This proposal would set up a three-man “grant panel,” consisting of someone from the Montross Town Council, another from the Montross Planning Commission, and Lewis. The grants would be around $1,500 each on a first come, first served basis.”
According to Lewis, this would, depending on how many businesses applied, likely use up all or almost all of the CARES funds the town has been given, which is just as well since it operates on a “use it or lose it” basis. It did not take long to approve the creation of the committee afterwards. How many businesses apply in the end is yet to be seen.
